A gunman wearing a clown mask robbed a mini-market early Saturday, police said.

The robbery happened at 1:05 a.m. at an AM/PM convenience store in the 3100 block of Main Street. The suspect entered the store wearing a clown mask, pulled out a gun and demanded cash, beer and cigarettes.

The gunman fled the store in an unknown direction.

Medics were called to the scene after the clerk complained he was suffering from anxiety because of the robbery, police said.