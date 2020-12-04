SAN DIEGO — Churches across the globe will have non-in person Easter services for the first time for this holy observed day. The gatherings ban has been in effect federally, statewide, and locally in San Diego County to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Following his executive order, Mayor Kevin Faulconer urged San Diegans to practice both their faiths and physical distancing by celebrating Passover and Easter at home.

Houses of worship like Awaken Church in Kearny Mesa will be conducting their Easter service online practicing the physical distancing that is critical to 'flattening the curve.' The church on Balboa Avenue passed out Easter baskets to community members driving up on Saturday while having a food-drive for seniors.

"At the beginning of this process it felt strange, but we have all found new ways to connect more deeply," said Rabbi Devorah Marcus, Senior Rabbi with Temple Emanu-El.

Connections through technology like Zoom and Skype are allowing congregations to still worship together in a virtual setting, instead of social distancing, senior Rabbi Devorah Marcus calls it "sacred distancing."

"In order to make sure that we keep the lives of our neighbors and our loved ones as safe as possible," she said.

County leaders warned any religious organizations trying to congregate this weekend would open themselves up to fines and penalties.

"But we certainly hope that is not the case, we don’t want to take law-enforcement away from the job we need them to do day in and day out., so we don't anticipate any significant problems," said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

RELATED: Mayor Faulconer and religious leaders urge San Diegans to celebrate Passover, Easter from home

RELATED: Campo Church denied court order to allow in-person Easter Sunday service

RELATED: Easter, Holy Week, Passover services go digital during COVID-19