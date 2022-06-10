San Diego's city and county leaders kickoff clothing drive for female veterans

According to VA estimates, women will comprise 15% of the veteran population by 2035, up from 9% in 2019.

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria and other city and county leaders gathered on Thursday to kickoff a clothing drive for female veterans. The Operation Dress Code event is designed to help empower women veterans by providing them with the professional clothing they need to successfully transition to civilian careers.

According to VA estimates, women will comprise 15% of the veteran population by 2035, up from 9% in 2019.

From October 6 until the end of October, pink collection bins will be positioned throughout the San Diego area where people can drop off new or gently used professional clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, and handbags.

According to Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP)'s Annual Warrior Survey, women warriors experience a higher unemployment rate and lower average salaries than their male counterparts.

The donations will then be distributed to over 400 women veterans at a special Dress Code Boutique Day on Saturday, November 5, where the women will receive a free and personalized shopping experience. According to organizers, the event is designed to empower women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and help them pursue civilian careers with the confidence they deserve and the respect they've earned.

The Dress Code Boutique event is presented by Wounded Warrior Project®(WWP) and CalVet, with support from the University of San Diego.

