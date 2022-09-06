City Attorney to prosecute baby formula price gouging

The City Attorney’s office says they plan to take action on any price gouging.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The national baby formula shortage has left many families feeling anxious. The City Attorney’s office says they plan to take action on any price gouging.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s June 7th executive order prohibits sellers from selling baby formula for a price that is more than 10% greater than what they charged February 17th.

"Unfortunately, people are charging anything because they know the demand is there and that is really what we are focused on. We want to make sure consumers are protected," said Senior Chief Deputy City Attorney for the City of San Diego, Mark Ankcorn.

The availability of baby formula has been affected by the ongoing supply chain challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of a manufacturing facility earlier this year.

Ankcorn says the City Attorney’s office will aggressively prosecute violations of the Governor’s order, protecting consumer’s against price gouging on baby formula.

"The law does not prohibit increased prices. It wants to make sure no one is profiteering," said Ankcorn.

He adds the California Department of Public Health Infant Formula web page has resources and tips for families in need.

"We want to make sure everything is fair to everyone while this temporary situation is going on," said Ankcorn.

He also says if you feel something is unfair or would like to report profiteering, call the hotline 619-533-5618.