San Diego City Council holding special meeting over Mission Valley stadium site deal

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council will hold the first of two public readings regarding the Mission Valley stadium site sale on Wednesday.

The $88 million land deal will be looked over again on Wednesday then again in a separate public meeting before the sale is final.

The vote that took place on May 29 was to agree in principle to the terms and attachments, but the deal still needs to be passed as an ordinance, which requires these two readings, as well as two votes.

On Wednesday, the City Council will look over the final details, hold the first of two readings, and vote again. There will then be a second reading of the agreement at a separate meeting. It will then be voted on again and if passed a third time, it will require a 30-day waiting period for the mayor to sign it due to the fact it is an ordinance.

Assuming there are no hiccups between the two sides, it is expected to be finalized in late July.

Councilmember Scott Sherman, whose district includes the land site, said the deal is in the best interest of taxpayers.

“We already saw the final offer that San Diego State put forward a few weeks back, and then they came back and conceded on 14 liability points that the city attorney brought up that were not in the taxpayer's best interest," said Sherman.

Once the deal is finalized, San Diego State plans to build a football stadium, dorms, classroom buildings, and research buildings.