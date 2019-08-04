SAN DIEGO — City council members will meet on Monday to decide the fate of the Skate World property in Linda Vista

The community has not backed down in recent weeks in their fight for San Diego’s last skating rink.

On Sunday, dozens of people gathered outside Skate World in a last ditch effort to make their voices heard before the city council meeting.

City leaders are expected to decide whether or not to finalize the $5.5 million sale of the rink to big box developer, Pacifica Companies.

Those rallying around Skate World say they want the council to vote no on the sale and to get more community input.

Supporters of the sale have also held several demonstrations in recent weeks as well.

If the sale is given the green light, the developer has said Skate World would likely be allowed to continue operating for around three years while a plan for the site is finalized.

Monday’s meeting is set for 2 p.m. and will include public comments.