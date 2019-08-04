SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Council members will meet on Monday to decide the fate of the Skateworld property in Linda Vista.

The community has not backed down in recent weeks in their fight for San Diego’s last skating rink.

On Sunday, dozens of people gathered outside Skateworld in a last ditch effort to make their voices heard before the city council meeting.

City leaders are expected to decide whether or not to finalize the $5.5 million sale of the rink to big box developer, Pacifica Companies.

Those rallying around Skateworld say they want the council to vote no on the sale and to get more community input.

Supporters of the sale have also held several demonstrations in recent weeks.

If the sale is given the green light, the developer has said Skateworld would likely be allowed to continue operating for around three years while a plan for the site is finalized.

Monday’s meeting is set for 2 p.m. and will include public comments.

