City crews begin decontaminating abandoned Chula Vista strip club

According to the new property owner, plans to demolish the structure will happen once city, county and state permits are approved.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Having this building torn down has been a long time coming for some locals and city officials.

On Monday, crews started to clean-up the abandoned strip club.

If you see the old EyeCandy building fenced off, that is because city crews in hazmat suits have started to decontaminate the structure.

While demolition is supposed to happen, according to the Stones South Bay Corporation says permits approved by the city, state and county still need to be discussed.

“The partial was vacant, it was blighted, the window has been broken out. We have homeless living there and some homeless have been living there,” said Jill Galvez, councilmember for Chula Vista.

The city plans to continue with tearing down the decaying building now locals are excited to see a thriving business for all families.

Seven years ago the all nude club brought a negative light to the area. It began operating under false pretenses, claiming that the business would be a comedy club and restaurant.

Instead the owners went from EyeCandy showgirls to then immediately having no shows at all. With these closures it eventually left the structure abandoned.

“It's just sitting there vacant and it's an eyesore,” said Linda Palomino, a Chula Vista resident.

The city fined and shut down eye candy for being in violation of its zoning codes. Adding that raunchy signs from the business became inappropriate for school buses that drove past the building.

“Which is why we hope that in a few years, the new owners will build something even more wonderful,” said Galvez.

People living and working in the neighborhood have been waiting years for a new structure.

Since a new structure could possibly mean new business to improve the area and its economy.

“It’d be nice to have something pretty again,” said Palomino.

In a written statement from the Stones South Bay Corporation, the new property owners say they are working closely with the city to execute demolition permits and have no current plans to develop the property.