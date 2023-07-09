City of San Diego files lawsuit against SeaWorld, seeking $12.23 million

"It's a disappointing result after all of these decades of a relationship," said City Attorney, Mara Elliott.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld's time is up.

On Thursday, the City of San Diego filed a lawsuit seeking more than $12 million in unpaid rent, going back to 2019. The city owns the nearly 200 acres SeaWorld operates on.



San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott told CBS 8 that filing this lawsuit was a last resort, but they felt it was necessary because SeaWorld hasn't paid what it owes per the terms of their lease.



"We had nobody at the table with us so we had no choice but to file this lawsuit," said Elliott.



Elliott says the city has spent months trying to recoup $12.23 million in unpaid rent.



On August 7, the city made one last ditch effort by sending a notice of default, giving them a month to comply. But, as of Thursday, none of the money owed has been paid.

"We've had a relationship with this company for 60 years so the last thing we wanna do is file a lawsuit, but it became clear we're not going to be able to informally resolve this and SeaWorld owes the city of San Diego a lot of money," said Elliott.

According to the complaint, SeaWorld has a percentage lease with the city.

Every month, the theme park is required to pay a set amount or a portion of its profit, whichever is greater.

The minimum is set at $10.4 million in rent per year, plus a 3% surcharge. But, an audit showed SeaWorld has consistently been paying a lot less than it owes.

“We never had that conversation. They just did that and we went back through the records did a true up and looked to see how much we should have been paid and saw they were cutting costs off of their rental payments. That's a lot of things city taxpayers may not get cuz we don't have that money,” said Elliott.

Elliott says SeaWorld claimed the reduced rent payments were because of the COVID pandemic. But, she argues the city offered to work with them, which they refused.

Not only that, but the unpaid rental dispute dates back to 2019 before the pandemic started.

In a statement to CBS 8, SeaWorld said,

"While as a matter of policy we don't comment on potential litigation, we have enjoyed a long relationship with the city and remain hopeful that we can resolve this matter. We have partnered with the city for nearly 60 years – conducting thousands of animal rescues, numerous recycling drives and many other events. We also have paid more than $146 million in lease payments to the city of San Diego since 2010. We appreciate all the city has done and we look forward to addressing this situation."

Elliott says there have been no conversations about ending their lease with SeaWorld.

As for what happens next, this issue could take years to litigate, though she hopes it can be resolved sooner than that.

“I'm looking forward to putting this behind us and just moving on,” said Elliott.