City Heights Light Our Way event held in honor of police detectives killed in wrong-way crash

SAN DIEGO — The deaths of two San Diego police detectives have touched many people who gathered in City Heights Square Mini Park to honor their memory. Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park were killed in a head-on car crash last Friday morning.

At what was dubbed the Light Our Way celebration, the small crowd turned on cell phone flashlights in solidarity with San Diego police; a silent tribute to the couple who lost their lives.

"In every tunnel, there's always a light; that's what really came up to my mind," said Chris Acolt.

Event organizer Maria Cortez said the police department is like a family.

"To see two lives lost so horribly, really hit home," she said.

The husband of the wrong-way driver that hit them has offered his "sincerest heartfelt condolences to both the families and fellow officers" of the two detectives.

Darrell Daniels said in a phone interview that he and their sons were in "a state of complete shock since Friday;"

"We're devastated and gosh, so sorry that if we could have done something to prevent the loss of those police officers," Daniels said.

He said his wife, Sandra, "never would have wanted to hurt anyone,"

"My wife was a timid, timid person. There's no way she would intentionally turn around on the freeway and try to commit suicide," said Daniels.

He said she must have been medically impaired due to an insulin reaction and didn't know what she was doing.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of sympathy from across the nation.

"They were beloved colleagues, friends, family members," he said. "It's just a tragic loss."

Funeral services are scheduled for next week. News 8 will share details as they are released.