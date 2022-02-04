City Heights organizations offer free tax help | Tips to put more money back in your pocket

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) are federal credits that can put money back in your pocket.

SAN DIEGO — Nobody likes doing their taxes, especially Phyllis Davis.

"Owing! That’s the worst part about taxes," said Davis.

Yet, Davis along with others who earn up to $57,500 per year came to Mid-City CAN and Copley-Price Family YMCA to get free tax assistance on Saturday.

Volunteers are providing tax help up until the deadline on April 18.

You’ll need to bring your photo I.D., social security card and income documents including W2’s and 1099s..

Tips to remember:

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) are federal credits that can put money back in your pocket.

"Earned Income Credit was raised and Child Tax Credit. They want to know how much they received last year. If you had a child 6-years-old and under, you received $1,800 from July to December with payments for $300. If they had child 7-17 years old, they received $1,500. Or if you chose not to receive any money or the full amount back, you can still expect to get back in a tax refund," said VITA Program Coordinator, Carmen Ruiz.

Ruiz also says if you never received your stimulus check, you need to file it and you have up to three years to get money back.

If you can’t come in person, you can also file online for free if you’re qualified at myfreetaxes.org.

Davis is relieved her taxes are completed and encourages others to finish your taxes on time.

"Get it done! Now, I look forward to getting m taxes done because its easy!" said Davis.

They are still offering free tax help at several Westfield shopping centers during mall hours. Call 2-1-1 to see if you qualify.