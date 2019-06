ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Encinitas City Council on Wednesday authorized to fly the rainbow flag at City Hall in honor of Pride month.

Following the approval, all council members went outside and raised the flag.

KFMB

During Wednesday’s meeting, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear proclaimed June as Pride Month in the City of Encinitas.

“It is really important that we show that we value diversity and inclusion,” she said.