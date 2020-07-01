POWAY, Calif. — A nearly week-long boil water advisory in Poway late last year was caused by a rope, according to a report the City of Poway released Monday. It found that a rope blocked a valve that allowed water from a storm drain to spill into the city's water supply in late November.

The boil water advisory was issued on Nov. 30, a day after the City of Poway’s water treatment plan began receiving complaints about water quality from customers, according to the report. The same day the advisory was issued, a rope was discovered inside a “galvanized metal swing gate” within the treatment facility’s clear well reservoir leaving it partially open. Because of that opening, runoff from Thanksgiving week’s downpour was able to get into the clear well causing discoloration.

"We found that we had a faulty valve door, actually something got stuck in there and let some muddy water in from the rain runoff,” said Mayor Steve Vaus a few days into the boil water advisory.

The incident report seems to support this with the rope being the “something” in question.

The precautionary boil water advisory was lifted on Dec. 6.

The advisory impacted the whole community and especially restaurants which were forced to close.

The City of Poway distributed bottled water throughout the advisory. Schools in the Poway Unified School District stayed open during the advisory with lunches cooked off-site using a safe water supply.

Some restaurants were able to open under modified permits. City of San Diego’s Board of Supervisors later approved a fee waiver for those who purchased a permit for $459.

