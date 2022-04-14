City of San Diego changes confusing bike lanes on Gold Coast Drive back to 'normal'

"I didn't think it was going to happen so fast. It's awesome," said resident Dawn Dorenberg.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — City crews changed a stretch of Gold Coast Drive in Mira Mesa back to its original design Thursday. Residents tell CBS 8 the construction started about 7:00 a.m. By 10:00 a.m., the single center lane had been removed and was replaced with a double yellow stripe dividing the street into two separate lanes.

Crews painted over the white dotted bike lanes and sanded off the bike symbols on the road.

"It was a quick process, hopefully it will never happen again," said resident Dawn Dorenberg.

Crews also removed the street signs meant to demonstrate how drivers were supposed to drive on the road.

Last week, Mayor Todd Gloria announced the city would remove the single lane down the center of the road for traffic going both directions, and replace it with a double yellow line.

"There was no community outreach, there was no transparency, and for that we missed the mark, it's a mistake, that's why we're undoing it," said Mayor Gloria.

The mayor went door to door talking to neighbors and passing out fliers, informing them the road would return to normal.

The city's transportation department tells CBS 8 they will return Friday to spread slurry over the street. Monday they will paint permanent road markings on the street.

