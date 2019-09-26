SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott on Wednesday announced her office is working to dismiss thousands of low-level marijuana cases prosecuted by the San Diego City Attorney's Office under laws that are no longer on the books.

The City Attorney's Office is currently reviewing more than 5,000 misdemeanors and infractions from 2009 and 2018 and thousands more before that time period to clear conviction records for acts that are no longer considered criminal.

Under AB 1793, passed by Assembly member Dr. Shirley Weber and her colleagues in the state legislature, prosecutors are tasked with reviewing low level marijuana convictions before July 1, 2020.

According to the City Attorney's Office, thousands of otherwise law abiding San Diegans are being held back when it comes to getting a job, housing, or even volunteering at their children's schools.

The first marijuana conviction dismissals happened on Tuesday.