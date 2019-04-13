SAN DIEGO — San Diego mayor, Kevin Faulconer, announced this week the city has begun installing 330 on-street parking corrals for dockless devices throughout downtown San Diego.

In a statement to News 8, a the mayor's spokesperson said:

"Approximately 330 designated parking spaces of various sizes will be created for dockless scooters and bicycles. This work is starting in the Downtown area and is being paid for using existing City funds. In February, Mayor Kevin Faulconer proposed new regulations for dockless scooters and bikes to improve public safety. These regulations call for reduced speeds in certain areas, parking and staging rules, fees and permitting for scooter and bicycle companies. The proposed regulations will go before the City Council for consideration later this month. The intent of the parking corrals is for the companies to use them for staging, rather than on sidewalks. With education and practice the expectation is that riders will also use the corrals as primary locations for parking."

KFMB

A city of San Diego spokesperson said:

"Installing corrals in current red zones downtown is a beneficial use of street space deemed unsuitable for automobile parking and likewise doesn't eliminate any parking spaces downtown."

No corrals are being or will be installed in front of fire hydrants.