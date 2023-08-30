City of San Diego now provides free feminine hygiene products in several public facilities

New dispensers were installed in 48 locations, including public libraries, recreation centers, and some public restrooms near the beaches.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego announced Wednesday that it will be providing free feminine hygiene products at facilities throughout the city, including several public libraries, recreation centers and some public restrooms in the beach areas.

New feminine hygiene dispensers have been installed at 48 locations as part of he 'Free4Me' Pilot Program. The goal of the program is to increase menstrual equity.

"As I look around this crowd and I see many of my female peers, I can confidently say we’ve all been caught in that moment where our period showed up and we weren't prepared. That awkward moment where you sneak around whispering texting your female colleagues, asking anyone for a spare pad or tampon, and heaven forbid, that terrible moment when there aren’t any," said Dr. Joelle Donofrio-Odmann, Deputy Chief Medical Director for the City of San Diego.

She said this program will help provide access to tampons and pads for people who can't afford them.

"Research shows nearly two-thirds of low-income women face financial barriers in obtaining essential menstrual products," said Council Member Joe La Cava. His office pushed for the $100,000 funding for the program.