City of San Diego launches first 'Safe Sleeping' site in Golden Hill

The program provides a temporary and safer alternative for people experiencing homelessness.

SAN DIEGO — People living on the streets of San Diego now have a new and safer place to sleep.

The City of San Diego opened up the first Safe Sleeping site in Golden Hill on Thursday.

Unhoused individuals are able to not only sleep at the Safe Sleeping Site, but also get access to services, meals, bathrooms and other resources.

“We’re very, very grateful," said Regina Henning, who is currently homeless.

Jason and Regina Henning were among the first San Diegans to step inside the city’s newly opened safe sleeping site.

“It’s clean, it’s a family atmosphere, and you can tell they really do care. They’re offering hope and they’re offering a bridge to get out of our situation," said Jason Henning, currently homeless.

The couple started living on the streets of downtown just two months ago after Jason was let go from his job.

“There’s so many people that are paycheck to paycheck and it's real, and it doesn’t seem real until it happens to you," said Herring.

They say the temporary shelter offers them and others in similar situations a chance to move forward.

“We’re going to have the best night sleep we’ve had in two months," he added.

Homeless advocate Mandy Lien, is on board with the program.

“I think safe sleeping sites are fantastic, I think giving people as many options as we can to feel safe, and get back on their sleep if they’re able, and if they’re not, then give them the resources they need to get stability. I think that is extremely important," said Lien.

However, she says she’s disappointed in the rollout of the campsite.

“They have done a few intakes to say that’s it open, but they won’t be able to do any more intakes until July 10," she continued.

She and other advocates believe the city opened the site prematurely to begin enforcing the recently passed encampment ban ordinance.

“I think that the idea of safe campsites is great, I think that the implementation of our city’s safe campsite is poor," said Lien.

The city plans to have space for 136 tents, each able to accommodate two people and their pets. The site will include 24-hour security.

The city plans to open a second location, with space to hold 400 tents, later this year.