City of San Diego seeks to hire for paid internships, entry-level positions

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In hopes of filling hundreds of open positions, the City of San Diego is hosting a virtual job fair to help young people prepare, apply and get hired.

The virtual job fair will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, and is aimed at young adults ages 16-24 who are interested in entering the job market. The city said the event is targeted to San Diegans living in the Southeastern communities, but everyone is welcome to attend and participate via Zoom. Registration is not required.

Job fair attendees will learn about paid internships, mentorships and entry-level positions available in the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. The internships pay $15 per hour with up to 300 hours available.

"The City of San Diego is a great place to work, and we want to extend this exciting opportunity to our young people,” said Andy Field, Parks and Recreation Director. “Attendees will be connected with a career professional and be exposed to the diverse opportunities our department has to offer."