City of San Diego starts construction on Park Boulevard Monday morning

As a part of resurfacing project, the City of San Diego starts construction on Park Boulevard near Balboa Park at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

SAN DIEGO — If you are driving in the area of Park Boulevard Monday morning, be prepared for road construction.

The City of San Diego is beginning construction on the second segment of the Park Boulevard Resurfacing Project this week. This means street paving will take place Monday through Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.

Construction between Upas Street and Zoo Drive will start at 9:00 a.m. daily to avoid early morning traffic.

Resurfacing will start on the southbound lands of Park Boulevard starting at Upas Street to President's way and then switch to work on the northbound lanes.

The project includes the completion of the "Balboa Park Pipeline Replacement", which plans to improve transit and add a bike path from Morley Field Drive to Presidents way through the park.

Once resurfacing work is complete, Park Boulevard will be re-striped to include a separate bike path, a single car lane and a dedicated lane for buses will also be added.

The work is expected to be done by the end of February.