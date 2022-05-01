City planners from across the country visit to learn about San Diego development

Hundreds of urban and regional planners from around the U.S. received a detailed look at San Diego and taking note of what they saw.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — City planners from all across the United States came to San Diego this weekend to learn about new developments and projects. Along with learning about what makes this city great.

"It's not only to see what’s happening in San Diego, but it’s the exchange of ideas of the 3,000 people that are here, " said Angela Brooks, FAICP, APA President Elect, and Planner in Chicago.

Hundreds of urban and regional planners from around the U.S. received a detailed look at San Diego and taking note of what they saw.

Brian Schoenfisch, Deputy Director of Urban Division, joined other San Diego city staff, leading them around our city and local neighborhoods.

"We looked at some of the programs as far as infrastructure greenway program, where we’re widening sidewalks, creating outdoor active space for the public, as well as our urban plaza which is an outdoor plaza area," said Schoenfisch.

These tours are part of the American planning association’s national planning conference.

They bring to life current and past initiatives that have helped put San Diego on the map as a thriving city.

Schoenfisch says one of the things highlighted, is more housing being built downtown. He says the goal is to offer more options in terms of affordable housing.

"We're further diversifying our housing stock there’s new cranes going up everyday in downtown it seems like," said Schoenfisch.

This is something Angela Brooks, a planner from Chicago, has already taken note of.

"I'm glad there are sessions talking about affordable housing in an area that’s so exceptionally expensive kind of see how you’re addressing affordable housing most of my career has been in housing," said Brooks.

Brooks says the west coast especially has had tremendous growth with little land, which explains the rent spikes.

"No one could’ve projected the amount of growth our economies hit pretty quickly in the early 2000’s late 2000’s," said Brooks.

Another positive Brooks says she’s noticed… our public transit.

"I do want Chicago to adopt that you can take this free thing to get around downtown that’s awesome just to partake in what native san Diegans do," said Brooks.

With representatives from all over the country, Schoenfisch says these tours serve as a perfect time to communicate ideas and to see what works and what hasn’t.

"Comparing different types of development regulations we’re looking at what’s being done they’re looking at what were doing here as a model," said Schoenfisch.