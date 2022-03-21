City of Poway gets $1 million grant from feds for water treatment facility

According to Mayor Steve Vaus, replacing the entire system will cost $70 million.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Congressman Scott Peters announced he's secured a $1 million in federal funding to help replace Poway's water treatment plant.

The announcement was made during a news conference in Poway on Monday.

"There probably is no infrastructure investment that touches more lives than projects that meet our most basic human needs for water," said Congressman Peters.

According to this office, funds for the City of Poway's Clearwell Bypass System were secured through the federal appropriations bill for fiscal year 2022.

Back in 2019, Poway residents had to boil water or use bottled water for several days after their drinking water was contaminated by storm water.

"This has been in the works longer than that water challenge we had," Mayor Steve Vaus told reporters Monday. "But just like every challenge the city has ever faced, the community comes together takes care of one another, and that's what we did during that situation."

"I wish city councils 20 years ago had provided for this, but they didn’t. So we took it on and we’re going to get her done," he added.

Though the $1 million grant from the federal government helps pay for the improvements, the price tag of the whole project is $70 million.

"We're doing a bond, at the same time we're out looking under every stone to see where there are more grant dollars available," said Mayor Vaus. "It's a critical thing, not just for now, but for generations to come."