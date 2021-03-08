City of San Diego crews begin cleanup of hoarder home

A cleanup effort is underway for a home in a Bay Terraces neighborhood piled high with trash. Neighbors complained of the stench of urine and feces for years.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Stepping in, the San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott released this statement regarding the cleanup of the Mesa Hills Court property,

"While our Office set this process in motion, it is now the court that oversees the receiver it appointed to abate the public nuisance."

The court receiver is Richardson Griswold of Griswold Law, who says the 5-truck load cleanup cost $24,000.

Griswold said it could take two months to clean and inspect the property to get it up to state health code.

The occupant of the home said he's a Coast Guard veteran and that his house is paid for and in his sister’s name, and he feels ambushed by the cleanup crew.

