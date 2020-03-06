Watch live: Civil rights organizations in San Diego publicly decry the death of George Floyd

The media briefing will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. where the Chase Bank was burned down on Spring Street in La Mesa during protests over the weekend.

SAN DIEGO — A coalition of national and regional civil rights organizations will hold a media briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m. alongside local elected officials to publicly decry the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

The media briefing will be held where the Chase Bank was burned down on Spring Street in La Mesa during protests over the weekend. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

The coalition will be led by Shane Harris, president/founder of the People's Alliance for Justice, following his five-day trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota, during which he met the family of George Floyd.

Eleven groups are set to speak at the media briefing, including the following:

The NAACP of San Diego

The full La Mesa City Council along with Mayor Mark Arapostatis,

La Mesa Police Chief Walt Vasquez,

San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez

San Diego City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno

Harris said they will also be condemning the looting and rioting that happened in various San Diego County cities over the weekend and announce the next steps for reform.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that they plan to charge a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time are leveling charges against three other officers, according to a published report.

Bystander video showing Floyd’s May 25 death has sparked protests nationwide and around the world, some violent. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers were also fired but weren’t immediately charged.