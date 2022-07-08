Turning blight to beauty | Clairemont community paints murals to cover graffiti

"The residents continue this war. It’s a war. We replace it with new paint," said Groce.

SAN DIEGO — Community members in a Clairemont neighborhood say graffiti has caused a negative impact, so they found a colorful solution.

"They’ve been fighting this graffiti battle for several years," said Stephen Groce, CEO of the non-profit Clairemont Community United.

Groce and other people living in the Clairemont neighborhood on Chateau Drive are frustrated that the fencing in this alley way is constantly covered in graffiti.

"We have about 300 yards of fencing in this alley way," said Groce.

Groce along with other community groups started a graffiti clean up campaign called 311 Feet of Imagination: Transforming Blight into Beauty. Particpants include:

- SDPD Neighborhood Watch

- Clairemont Community United

- SDPD Northern Div.

- SD Fire Station #36

- Balboa Library

- Girl Scout Troops #4991 and #4242

- MGEC- Montgomery Gibbs Environmental Coalition

- Clairemont Town Council

- City Council District 6

- SD County Urban Corp

"When you see yellow, it's a color of hope and positivity," said Groce.

They hope to spread a message of positivity through murals, but the graffiti keeps returning.

"In the past 72 hours, some graffiti has made its way back. The residents continue this war. It’s a war. We replace it with new paint," said Groce.

Groce plans to bring a stop to this endless cycle. He along with the Clairemont community started a GoFundMe page to raise money for supplies. They continue to welcome volunteers.

"We want to allow our youth to be apart of solution instead of perpetuating the problem. This is our opportunity to take back our property," said Groce.



They’re planning to do their next mural towards the end of August.

