Clairemont community rallies for safer park after recent shooting

A recent shooting at North Clairemont Park left a young man dead, and now people living in the Clairemont community are rallying together, saying enough is enough.

SAN DIEGO — A recent shooting at North Clairemont Park left a young man dead, and now people living in the Clairemont community are rallying together, saying enough is enough. They are unifying to come up with solutions to ensure everyone can feel safe again at the park.

"Enough is enough. There is no excuse for violence like this. Let's unify Clairemont and stop the violence," said Michael Pallamary, who has lived in Clairemont for more than 40 years. He coordinated a gathering at North Clairemont Park Sunday to end recent violence and ensure families can feel safe again at the park.

"This is too close to home, way too close to home. Someone has got to stand up. If not me, then who? This support exemplifies a community effort," said Pallamary.

Last weekend, a suspect pulled out a gun and shot and killed 22-year-old Cesar Lopez Sandoval, an upcoming rapper named “Alo Bandz.”

"I don’t want to see this happen again. The gentleman we just lost is my best friend's granddaughter's cousin. It takes a village to save one child. I plan to be a part of that village," said Clairemont resident Cinnamen Kubricky.

Sunday, community members raised questions and concerns about the area's safety.

San Diego Police say the shooting was an isolated incident, and the community is safe. However, no arrests have been made.

People who attended say possible solutions to prevent future violence are to install cameras, add more lighting, and have park staff or volunteers working on Sunday.

"I'd rather be alive and not be silent than dead and be silent. If we are silent, nothing will get done. I'm going to be here until my last breath until every child is safe," said Kubricky.

Currently, police say they plan to have a more significant police presence at the park.

"It has to be safe. This needs to be a haven. I will stand as long as I need to to make that happen," said Pallamary.

"I applaud CBS 8 for being here. Some of the stations did not show up. I watch CBS 8 regularly, and nobody is better at community service than CBS 8. Thank you, thank you, thank you," said Kurbricky.

Police are still searching for suspects in this homicide investigation.

Police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.