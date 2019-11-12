SAN DIEGO — One person died Wednesday in a collision at a Clairemont intersection.

The two-vehicle crash at Genesee Avenue and Chateau Drive happened

shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. The victim died at the scene of the wreck, SDPD public affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Medics took a second person to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of apparently minor injuries, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Police closed northbound Genesee Avenue at Mount Herbert Avenue and

westbound Chateau Drive at Diane Avenue to traffic to allow for investigation

and cleanup.