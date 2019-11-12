SAN DIEGO — One person died Wednesday in a collision at a Clairemont intersection.
The two-vehicle crash at Genesee Avenue and Chateau Drive happened
shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. The victim died at the scene of the wreck, SDPD public affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.
Medics took a second person to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of apparently minor injuries, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
Police closed northbound Genesee Avenue at Mount Herbert Avenue and
westbound Chateau Drive at Diane Avenue to traffic to allow for investigation
and cleanup.