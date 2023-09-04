Clairemont fatal shooting suspect to appear in court Monday

19-year-old Julian Vargas and a 14-year-old face murder charges in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The suspect in a fatal shooting at Clairemont Park will appear in court Monday. 19-year-old Julian Vargas and a 14-year-old face murder charges in the shooting.

The shooting was at the North Clairemont Recreation Center while a youth basketball game was happening nearby on February 19. The community rallied together shortly after the shooting.

"This has come too close to home. This is way too close to home," said Michael Pallamary, who lives in the neighborhood.

22-year-old Cesar Lopez Sandoval, an upcoming rapper named “Alo Bandz," was shot and killed at the park. It was an act of violence that shook the community.

"There can be bad people here, and I just don't feel safe coming by myself after seeing what happened," Sebastian said.

The community is working to reclaim its park and ensure everyone feels safe.

Several weeks of investigating by the San Diego Police Department led to the arrest of 19-year-old Julian Vargas and a 14-year-old this past Thursday. They each face one count of murder.

"If we're silent, then nothing will be done, so I'm going to be here until my last breath to ensure everyone is safe," Pallamary said.

After the rally at the park in February, community members said they hoped to see cameras installed, more lighting, and park staff available to prevent future acts of violence.

In the meantime, police said they planned to have a larger presence at the park.