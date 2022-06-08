Cooling off in the water with classes teaching safety in pools and the ocean

Our beaches have seen a lot of high surf of late and rip currents can be treacherous, reinforcing that lessons learned in the pool can be invaluable.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — As temperatures soar around San Diego, many people are jumping into their local pool or the ocean to cool off. If you head to the water with your children and want to know how to swim or be safe in the water there are free water safety classes that are offered at several locations across San Diego in the next several weeks.

The classes are aimed at children, aged 6 months to 3 years old. The Parent and Tot Swim Workshops will be held on Friday, August 12 at noon at Kearny Mesa, Friday, August 19 at 4:00 p.m. in Tierrasanta and Saturday, August 20 at noon at MLK, Jr. pool. Swim diapers are required and parents must enter the water. There is no charge.

"She's in the Tiny Tots so she gets to go in and we get to go in with our little one in the Parent-Tot class," said Andrea Norton who has both her daughters enrolled.

San Diego lawmakers are well aware of the importance of water safety.

District 7 City Council Member Raul Campillo joined the parents and lifeguards at the pool Saturday morning.

"In San Diego, we have 70 miles of coastline, we have 20 lakes, we have over 7,000 pools in apartment complexes and homes so there's lots of opportunity to have fun in a warm place like San Diego but so many children don't know how to swim," said Campillo.

Our beaches have seen a lot of high surf of late and rip currents can be treacherous, reinforcing that lessons learned in the pool can be invaluable.

"When they get out into the ocean, in case they get caught in a rip current; they're scared, they need help. They can float on their back. Flip, float, and follow. If you're caught in a rip current, relax, let the current take you out. Once you're out of the current, then you can swim back to shore," explained Nicole McNeil the San Diego Parks & Recreation Dept. Aquatics District Manager.