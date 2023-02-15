Clean up of dilapidated mobile homes in Mission Bay starts Wednesday

Mission Bay RV Resort is celebrating the long-awaited cleanup of mobile homes near De Anza Cove.

SAN DIEGO — Overgrown weeds... broken windows... graffiti...

The long-awaited clean up of decaying mobile homes in Mission Bay RV Resort at De Anza Cove starts Wednesday with the removal of one of the last remaining homes.

Over five years ago, many former residents left their trailers behind when the city's lease for permanent housing expired and forced them to move out.

Some of the trailers deteriorated too much to move, and others were filled with asbestos.

An environmental nightmare.

On Wednesday, Mayor Todd Gloria and Mission Bay campers will talk about how the cleanup will benefit the community and the environment.

The company that operates the RV resort also runs Campland on the Bay. They will be in charge of removing the decaying trailers. In exchange for cleaning up the mess, the company will be able to establish 147 temporary stay campsites on the property. The campsites will be open to the general public.

The company will also repair the coastal bike and pedestrian paths on the resort.

The coastal commission approved the permits to begin the clean-up process last July after 3 years of negotiations.