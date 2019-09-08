SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego Friday will begin an emergency construction project to stabilize a cliff area and roadway in La Jolla following an analysis by geology experts.



Experts discovered a zone of weakness where a local sea cave called Cook’s Crack is located underneath Coast Boulevard and recommended action be taken. The city immediately shut down the street Thursday evening and initiated an emergency contract to reinforce the cave.

As part of the stabilization project, parts of Cave Street and Coast Boulevard will be temporarily closed for six weeks while work crews fortify a weak point on Coast Boulevard above the sea cave.

Transportation and Storm Water Department Director Kris McFadden, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Assistant Chief Chris Webber and Lifeguard Chief James Gartland were in attendance at the news conference on Friday to discuss the emergency project.

City officials say all efforts will be made to accommodate access for nearby residents and businesses in some fashion.