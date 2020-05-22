x
Coast Guard cutter brings ton of seized cocaine to San Diego

The haul estimated to be worth about $37 million was offloaded from the Coast Guard cutter Active on Wednesday.
Credit: Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray
Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC-618) offload more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine, worth approximately $37 million, seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in May, 2020. The cocaine was seized and suspected smugglers were detained. (This photo has been edited for law enforcement purposes. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray.)

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday confirmed some of its crew members from the Coast Guard cutter Active have been quarantined after coming into contact with a suspected smuggler who had COVID-19 symptoms.

Three of the smugglers were treated as having COVID-19 by the onboard health technician. 

More than 2,000 pounds of cocaine seized from the smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego. 

The haul estimated to be worth about $37 million was offloaded from the Coast Guard cutter Active on Wednesday. The Coast Guard says the cocaine was seized early this month during an enhanced counter-narcotics operation that involved many U.S. agencies. 

Credit: Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley
Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC-618) offload more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in May, 2020. The cocaine is worth an estimated $37 million. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley.)

The cutter Active is homeported in Port Angeles, Washington, and routinely operates from the Straits of Juan de Fuca down to the waters off Central America.  

"This patrol, and this interdiction in particular, highlights the resilience and professionalism of Active's crew," said Cmdr. James O'Mara, commanding officer of Active. "We cancelled a port visit, stretched logistics and diverted 500 miles to get on target and do our job. No captain could ask or expect more from a crew, especially given all the adversity overcome during this patrol. Though I know if more were required, this crew would rally and answer the call, the way they always do."

Credit: Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Active
Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC-618) boarding team inspect a suspected smuggling vessel containing more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in May, 2020. The cocaine was seized and the suspected smugglers were detained. (This photo has been edited for law enforcement purposes. U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, play a role in counter-drug operations.  

Credit: (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Bales of cocaine are shown aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC-618) following an interdiction in early May, 2020, in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The Active crew uncovered more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine from the vessel, worth approximately $37 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is conducted under the authority of the 11th Coast Guard District, headquartered in Alameda. The interdictions, including the actual boardings, are led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.