Coast Guard cutter brings ton of seized cocaine to San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday confirmed some of its crew members from the Coast Guard cutter Active have been quarantined after coming into contact with a suspected smuggler who had COVID-19 symptoms.

Three of the smugglers were treated as having COVID-19 by the onboard health technician.

More than 2,000 pounds of cocaine seized from the smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The haul estimated to be worth about $37 million was offloaded from the Coast Guard cutter Active on Wednesday. The Coast Guard says the cocaine was seized early this month during an enhanced counter-narcotics operation that involved many U.S. agencies.

The cutter Active is homeported in Port Angeles, Washington, and routinely operates from the Straits of Juan de Fuca down to the waters off Central America.

"This patrol, and this interdiction in particular, highlights the resilience and professionalism of Active's crew," said Cmdr. James O'Mara, commanding officer of Active. "We cancelled a port visit, stretched logistics and diverted 500 miles to get on target and do our job. No captain could ask or expect more from a crew, especially given all the adversity overcome during this patrol. Though I know if more were required, this crew would rally and answer the call, the way they always do."

The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, play a role in counter-drug operations.