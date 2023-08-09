Coast Guard looks to younger generation for recruitment

Master Chief of the Coast Guard Station Port Aransas Anthony Sofo says they are operating with 75% of staff.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard is in dire need of recruits following a nationwide shortage of candidates for the military.

Port Aransas Master Chief Anthony Sofo said when it comes to staff, you never operate at 100 percent all the time. You have to filter in the human factor such as someone being out for a professional or personal reason. That makes his job even more important when it comes to recruiting people who are healthy and qualified for the job of saving lives and protecting our border.

For the Coast Guard, recruitment numbers are not what they used to be.

"We're operating at about 75 percent of what we're supposed to be operating," Sofo said. "It just makes more work for everybody else who's here."

Master Chief Sofo says searching for just anyone is not enough.

"It's very important that everybody stays healthy, keeps in shape, does their required training," he said.

He hopes the momentum of the younger generation will amplify the Coast Guard's ultimate mission.

Jade Davis is a petty officer, third class who received specialized training to join the Coast Guard almost immediately after graduating high school.

"Mission that we do here specifically at this station, is search and rescue, it's extremely rewarding, especially for someone whose only 20 years old," Davis said.

She feels she was always destined to serve her country.

"I always knew at a really really young age that I was going to be in the military," she said.

"My whole family is in the military. I have a family member in every branch."

The call to serve is different for everyone.

Karifa Senior as a boatswain mate, third class. He says there is always strength in numbers.

"We need new people coming in with fresh mindsets, fresh point of views," Senior said. "So we can continue our legacy of the Coast Guard."

Sofo says he is excited with this new crop hoping they inspire others to answer the same call to service.

"I've done their jobs and I've been in their shoes," he said. "And it was great when I was their age, but now to see that these people that you train, people that you supervise succeeding is like my personal reward."

Master Chief Sofo says there are a lot of opportunities to learn skills you can use in the real world adding financially, the branch receives a lot of bonuses.

If you'd like to learn more information about the Coast Guard, click here.

