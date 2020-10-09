Coast Guard offloading large amount of cocaine and marijuana seized in the Eastern Pacific

So far in 2020, the Coast Guard has made more than 171 busts, seized more than 282,000 pounds of cocaine and 57,000 pounds of marijuana.

SAN DIEGO — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf is scheduled to offload more than 26,000 pounds of seized cocaine and marijuana in San Diego. According to the Coast Guard, the cocaine is worth an estimated $390 million. The drugs were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard says the drugs represent 13 suspected drug smuggling vessel busts off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America between late May and late multiple Coast Guard and Navy ships

The ships included:

• The Coast Guard Cutter BERTHOLF (WMSL-750) crew was responsible for two interdictions seizing approximately 6,700 pounds of cocaine.

• The Coast Guard Cutter STRATTON (WMSL-752) crew was responsible for three interdictions seizing approximately 6,000 pounds of cocaine.

• The Coast Guard Cutter CONFIDENCE (WMEC-619) crew was responsible for two interdictions seizing approximately 50 pounds of cocaine.

• The Coast Guard Cutter DECISIVE (WMEC-629) crew was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 1,900 pounds of cocaine.

• The Coast Guard Cutter VENTUROUS (WMEC-625) crew was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 1,100 pounds of cocaine.

• The Coast Guard Cutter TAMPA (WMEC-902) crew was responsible for two interdictions seizing approximately 1,600 pounds of cocaine and 3,650 pounds of marijuana.

• The USS KIDD (DDG-100) with embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 500 pounds of cocaine.

• The USS PREBLE (DDG-88) with embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 4,400 pounds of cocaine.

Thursday’s offload from the Bertholf follows the August 27, 2020, offload of approximately 11,500 pounds of seized suspected cocaine and 17,000 pounds of marijuana from the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton representing 10 interdictions.

So far in fiscal year 2020, the Coast Guard has made more than 171 busts, seized more than 282,000 pounds of cocaine, 57,000 pounds of marijuana and detained more than 391 suspected smugglers in drug transit zones of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.