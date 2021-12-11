U.S. Coast Guard searches Mexican waters for missing woman from cruise ship

A woman in her 20s was reported missing from the ship at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Coast Guard personnel from the San Diego sector joined the Mexican Navy Saturday in a search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

A woman in her 20s was reported missing from the ship at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton.

According to a release by Carnival, the ship was the Carnival Miracle.

USCG Southern California tweeted that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was involved in the search over ocean waters along with the Mexican Navy.

The Carnival Public Relations team sent out a statement on Saturday:

We advised Carnival Miracle guests this morning of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from the balcony of her stateroom. After assisting the U.S Coast Guard with a search, the ship has been released and is proceeding to Ensenada and will then return to Long Beach as scheduled on Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our Care Team is providing support.

No further information was immediately available.