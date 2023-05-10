Coast Guard searching for missing aircraft crash off coast, 3 on board

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for the plane that was reported to have gone down one mile southwest of San Clemente Island.

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Coast Guard said they are searching for three missing people after an aircraft was reported to have gone down one mile southwest of San Clemente Island off the coast of San Diego County.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and crew are out of Air Station San Diego according to the tweet.

Details are still coming in at this time. Search and rescue operations are underway as the USCG has launched a helicopter aircrew to the area.

The USCG said they have located a debris field and have moved into active search and rescue efforts. The Navy and Border Patrol are assisting as well.

CBS 8 has reached out to the Coast Guard who confirmed that they received reports of a jet going down off the coast. It is unknown at this time if the flight was a personal or commercial flight.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

