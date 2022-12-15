Coastal Commission hands down new outdoor beach dining restrictions

Starting soon, beachside restaurants can use parking spaces for outdoor dining, but they will have to replace the public parking spaces that are covered.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Recently, the City of San Diego passed “Spaces as Places” to codify parking spaces turning into outdoor dining. Restaurants needed to pay the city for a permit to be able to set up outdoor dining in parking spaces.

However, beach restaurants in the region had to wait on a Coastal Commission ruling before proceeding. The Commission handed down their ruling on Wednesday night and it is sure to leave beachside restaurant owners frustrated. Starting soon, beachside restaurants can use parking spaces for outdoor dining, but they will have to replace the public parking spaces that are covered by outdoor dining areas.

The Coastal Commission says the requirement is needed for beach access saying that more people take their own cars to the beach than public transportation, so the additional parking is needed.

According to the Union Tribune, the City of San Diego does not object to the Commission’s ruling.

Prior to the Commission’s ruling, the City’s Coastal Planner explained their expectations saying, “It will be the prerogative of the restaurant if they want to apply for it, if they want to pursue it, and then design their eating area to the requirements of the design manual. If they can demonstrate that they can replace the parking then they can be eligible for getting the permit. If the can’t replace the parking, I expect most of the restaurants will not be able to provide replacement parking.”

The Commission did say restaurants could partner with a third-party business to replace the parking spots.