Coastal Roots Farm aims to provide locally sourced produce for all San Diegans

ENCINITAS, Calif. — If there is one thing that the pandemic has changed our perception of, it’s food. News 8’s Tim Blodgett headed to an Encinitas non-profit whose main mission is to change that perception by offering a unique way of getting produce in the hands of customers.

It’s a busy morning for Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas. Behind the produce stand, is 17 acres to grow fresh fruits and veggies for anybody that wants it.

Communications manager for Coastal Roots Farm, Kesha Spoor said, “it’s our responsibility and our privilege to not only farm for the community but in a way to continue to do so in the years to come.”

Spoor says that the main objective of the farm is to provide people with the freshest produce, grown in Encinitas, whatever the cost. Their “pay what you can afford model” at their stand gives people, no matter what their financial situation is, an opportunity for freshly picked vegetables.

Locally sourced produce is not only healthier for you but is better for the environment.

Customer Cathryn Henning said “Food grown in the United States on average travels about 1500 miles from the farm to the plate. Food grown locally will have more nutrients and will be tastier because it’s picked at peak ripeness instead of sitting in a truck and sitting on a produce stand.

Spoor told News 8, “we rely on the food to keep our bodies healthy, with so much unknown what we do know, food can be medicine and fuel for our bodies, we should be sourcing food to keep our bodies as healthy as possible.”

Coastal Roots Farm is open on Thursdays from 12 pm to 3 and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm, in Encinitas.