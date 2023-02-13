More cold weather forecasted in San Diego | Here's how to protect your plants

Temperatures dropped dramatically in San Diego and are expected to get lower with frost and freezing temperatures.

SAN DIEGO — With the passing of Sunday night’s storm, temperatures have dropped dramatically and are expected to get lower with frost and freezing in some parts of Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm that blew in Sunday night will be followed by a wave of cold air and strong winds on Tuesday, Valentine's Day.

Tuesday morning, NWS reports it's expected to be 41 degrees in La Jolla and 43 degrees in Encinitas. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s in the inland areas. Thursday could be even colder, with possible rain on the way.

"Our poor plants don’t know what’s going to happen next. It was rainy and warm, and now we're going to get cold. Most plants can handle that cold, and some are sensitive," said David Ross, Senior Manager at Walter Andersen's Nursery in Poway.

He says the best thing you can do to help your plants in the cold is to keep them hydrated and cover them with a frost blanket. You can also use a bed sheet or cardboard.

"Something to keep in radiating warmth. There are also sprays you can get that will protect your plants, and that’s all they need," said Ross.

And make sure there is air circulation.

"Frost settles and gets cold with no wind and no air. It would be best if you had airflow to the property. That’s good. I put a fan out to protect avocados. The dead leaves will protect the plants by holding them in warmth. Just wait until March before trimming that off," said Ross.

Ross says while it’s essential to protect your plants, he says don’t forget about your animals in the cold. Bring them inside, or if they have to be outdoors, make sure they have a roof and blanket.

With all this chilly weather forecasted, Ross says it's best to be prepared.

"There is a possible freeze in the mountain areas Monday night. Frosty temperatures can be serious for citrus trees," said Ross.

Even if we don’t have frost tonight or tomorrow, Ross says it's important to know these tips since we will likely have frost within the next month.