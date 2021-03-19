College admissions uncertain amid COVID, changes to application process

Inspired by family members, San Diego student Lila Kendall is hoping to make a difference starting with college at one of nine schools that accepted her.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Few things are more exciting than starting your college education. But right now, that's still in limbo for countless future students. One young lady in San Diego County, though, is way ahead in the game.

Inspired by family members, Lila Kendall is hoping to make a difference.

"I hope to study nerve science and possibly go into research in science in the future," the future college student said.

The soon-to-be graduate of La Costa Canyon High School wasted no time sending off applications for colleges. She began during her junior year.

"I applied to schools all up and down the West Coast so it goes from Southern California to Washington," Lila said. "I applied to two schools in Colorado and one in Arizona."

Her mom couldn't be happier, especially in light of delayed enrollment and reduced numbers of new students being accepted at universities.

"With her college counselor, they chose some schools that she was very likely to get into but also had a program, places she would consider living... liked the college campus atmosphere," said Lila's mom Lisa.

So far Lila has been accepted to nine schools, gotten two rejections, is on two waitlists and two schools have yet to respond. She did not apply to San Diego State, nor to UCSD, where there are few hard numbers available about how it will look this fall.

UC schools, like UCSD, are seeing record numbers of applicants this year.

One reason cited is that the state schools have dropped the standardized test requirements, the other is the use of the popular "common app" which makes applying to multiple UC campuses quick and easy.

While applications are rising at UC schools, they're not increasing class size by and large and that means a lower acceptance rate.

Meanwhile, Lila will soon decide what school to attend.

"I would be happy with any school I got into, mostly because I'm focused on what I want to study," she said.