College Area residents email News 8 photos of homeless camps

Neighbors said the city is playing a game of cat and mouse with people on the streets.

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is playing a game of cat and mouse when it comes to dealing with the homeless in the College East and Rolando neighborhoods, residents said.

Neighbors emailed News 8 photos of homeless camps, saying as soon as outreach teams clear them out, they just relocate a couple blocks away.

“They get rid of them but they just move a block down the road, so there's no resolution to the problem,” said resident Nicole Jetzke, a mother of two living in College East.

“We live in a beautiful neighborhood that's totally being trashed by this homeless situation,” the young mother said. “I have two young kids. I don't feel safe walking them up and down the street.”

One man on the streets told News 8, he understands the neighbors' concerns.

“I know it's a problem because people do have their family and they don't want kids to see that, but it's always going to be a never-ending cycle if they don't give help to the homeless,” said Tim McPherson, who told News 8 he was homeless.

“They’re not helping the homeless, to vacate somewhere else where they could stay and have help and shelter,” said McPherson.

Although the 31-year-old admits, a city-run shelter is not for him. Asked by a reporter if he would live in a shelter, he replied, “Depending on what rules… you can't live somewhere where you got to have rules. It sucks."

District 9 San Diego City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera emailed News 8 the following statement:

"The increasing number of homeless encampments at this location and Citywide are a concern to us and should be a concern to everyone. Sidewalks, parks, and canyons are not homes, which is why we're working to break the failed patterns of the past and instead utilize proven practices that can solve homelessness by housing people and providing them the resources and services to get back on their feet for good. We're also working hard to keep this crisis from getting worse by increasing support and protection for families and individuals who are at risk of falling into homelessness. Homelessness is a huge crisis, but we can solve it and are committed to doing our all to do so."

For Jetzke, the mother of two, there only seems to be one solution.

“Because of this we're looking at moving because I can't raise my kids in this,” Jetzke said.

Currently, there is a month-long push in the downtown San Diego area to add more shelter space and address the homeless problem in that area.

College Area residents are hoping for a long-term solution in their neighborhood as well.