Gonzaga plays Michigan State on the deck of USS Abraham Lincoln

It's the first time a game has been played on a active carrier since 2011.

SAN DIEGO — On Veterans Day, the Gonzaga and Michigan State basketball teams faced off in the ‘Armed Forces Classic’ aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln at Naval Air Station North Island.

The game was a nationally televised event honoring our veterans.

It’s the first time in over a decade a college basketball game has been played aboard a working ship in San Diego.



The scene surrounding the match up isn't what you'd typically see at a college basketball game, from the military-inspired uniforms to the outdoor court.

In addition to the players and fans, dozens of active military members volunteered to work at the game, including Chief Hospital Corpsman Diana Jucutan.

“We have different volunteers from different squadrons and as soon as you hear ESPN game aboard the Abe Lincoln, everyone is like, hey I wanna do it! I wanna volunteer,” said Jucutan.

Jucutan says being there isn't just exciting, it makes her proud.



“At the end of the day, I'm happy to showcase the Abraham Lincoln.”

Veterans in the crowd were happy to be there as well, including Stan Kolussa, who served in the Navy.