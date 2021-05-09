College Signing Day: Blue Heart Foundation celebrates Class of 2021

Since 2013, this organization has mentored African American boys and partnered with other agencies like Black Tech Link which helps them learn about careers in STEM

SAN DIEGO — The Blue Heart Foundation hosted its 6th Annual Signing Day ceremony Sunday in San Diego. Since 2013, this organization has mentored African American boys and partnered with other agencies like Black Tech Link which helps them learn about careers in STEM.

For many high school seniors, deciding to go to college is one of the biggest decisions they’ll have to make. The Blue Heart Foundation says celebrating that decision for young men in South East San Diego is the first step in their bright futures.

“You build strong connections with people you wouldn’t think that you’d usually associate with. That’s what this program does a good job of, is bringing people together,” said Ke’aun Dent, who attends San Diego High School of International Studies and has been in the BHF program for five years.

The Blue Heart Foundation has been celebrating the achievements of young Black men as they head off to college for the past five years. The teens participate in the BHF mentorship and scholarship programs that support them financially, help them build character, learn mindfulness and self-respect as they prepare for college and the real world.

“The Blue Heart Scholarship allows me to break the barriers of finance for education. It allows me to pursue my career goals without me having to worry about how I’m going to pay for school. So they take away that wall, that barrier that usually is associated with higher education.”

This year, seven young men are headed to a university, after receiving over 200 college acceptance offers combined. Since 2013, 100% of the members have been accepted to 4-year universities, including LSU, Arizona State, Cal State San Marcos and Historically Black Colleges & Universities such as Morehouse, Clark Atlanta and Tuskegee.

“I feel like every young Black male in San Diego should be in this program because it creates connections with people that have been in your position and have made it out, and they come back, and they educate us and we soak up all the knowledge,” Dent said.

The Blue Heart Foundation was established eight years ago by San Diego’s Tracy Morris and his wife April Ray. Morris says he created the program as a safe place for young Black men, after overcoming his own challenges growing up in Southeast San Diego.

BHF also recently got a new home right in the heart of Southeast San Diego where they feel they can reach the most people who can benefit from their program.