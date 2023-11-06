Logan Heights lot transformed into 'comic book' inspired baseball diamond

The field art was designed by artist, Geoff Gouvia, from Riverside, who turned a vacant lot on Greeley Avenue in Logan Heights into a field of dreams.

SAN DIEGO — A comic-book-inspired diamond served as a baseball play space for an MLB playball experience.

"This is the coolest field I've ever seen! This is a masterpiece! It's brilliant," said Jennie Finch, MLB Ambassador.

"We transitioned this empty decrypted lot into an art piece for the community. We designed it to make it a playing surface for the kids," said Gouvia.

Major League Baseball is doing events like this all over the country this weekend, turning spaces into baseball fields, to show underserved youth positive ways to promote physical activity and socializing with friends.

In Logan Heights, more than 100 children took a swing at it.

"It's a chance for them to learn something different and in these surrounding areas, some kids may not be able to get something like this and it's good," said parent, Christian Hart.

7-year-old Kawaki Mena said the free event hit it out of the park.

"It looked great. I thought it was cool with all the details. I like the field and how they like designed it. I think that is all my opinions," smiles Mena.

Padres alumni and MLB ambassadors even showed up in support to encourage children that "if they can play here they can play anywhere."

"To have Padres players and legends out here playing with these kids, it's a dream and these kids will never forget this day," said Jennie Finch, MLB Ambassador.

"My goal is being better than Tatis Junior!" he laughs.

This event takes place throughout the country to show that baseball can be played in any setting.