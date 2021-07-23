Comic-Con 2021 kicks off with virtual panels

But, for the second year in a row, it’s a virtual event, with panels happening online. While Comic-Con still isn't back to its pre-pandemic days, there are some dedicated costume wearers out on the streets. “It's really just about the San Diego residents coming together and it's time we all come together and just celebrate...celebrate fandom in July,” said Chris Morrow.

Morrow helped organize a series of in-person events happening at Fifth and K, all honoring Comic-Con.



Friday through Sunday, you can donate blood there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



There's also a daily cosplay march at 1 p.m. down Fifth, as well as a dance party from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



There's even a Comic-Con shrine, where people can leave flowers and mementos from years past.



“Our city as a whole we really miss it and we're still thinking about it and looking forward to when it comes back,” said My Tran.



As for the virtual events, there are nearly 300 panels. All of them are free.



“If you've never been to Comic-Con or had trouble getting a ticket, it's a great way to see what all the excitement is about,” said spokesperson David Glanzer.



Glanzer said while he wishes Comic-Con was in-person, it wasn't possible this year due to the indoor setting, the time it takes to plan and the uncertainty still surrounding the pandemic.



Next year, he hopes to come back bigger and better.