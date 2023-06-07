Comic-Con releases schedule for first day of the convention

Hall H will feature Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Symbiotic Relationships and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated film.

SAN DIEGO — In two weeks, we'll see the Gaslamp transformed into Hollywood fandom.

The official first night of Comic-Con International in San Diego kicks off on Thursday, July 20 and the lineup for that night was announced today.

But with a writer’s strike and potential actor's strike, some worry it won't have the same star power.

Comic-Con International takes over every inch of the San Diego Convention Center's 615,700 square feet and leaders say they plan to do it again this year.

Per tradition, Comic-Con releases the lineup for that day two weeks in advance.

On Wednesday there are two events. Teaching and Learning Comics as well as Warner Brothers TV screenings featuring Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Riverdale, and Teen Titans Go!

Thursday is the official start of Comic Con which will have CBS’ hit comedy hit series Ghosts and the popular Hall H will feature Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Symbiotic Relationships from Insomniac Games creative directors, and the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Comic-Con has evolved over the years from film and TV shows to costumes, video games, and educational programming.

“There's an amazing panel that I'm looking forward to and it's the Art from the Holocaust: [the Tattoo]. And it features a survivor of the Holocaust. There's a lot of educational stuff that goes on at Comic-Con. There's a lot of really thought-provoking stuff. I think this year's Comic-Con will be no different,” said David Glanzer, Comic-Con spokesperson.

This kind of experience is felt throughout Comic-Con.

The San Diego Convention Center just announced its four limited and exclusive chocolate bars that they created in-house and sell at the concession stand for ten dollars.

Crop Circle Crunch is made with dried blueberries, crispy sweet cornbread, honeycomb candy, and a white chocolate shell.

Lunchbox Hero has peanut butter rice crisps, Concord grape jelly, and a milk chocolate shell.

Oooh Bay is made with housemade Ube graham and torched Ube marshmallows with a white chocolate shell.

Cosplay Crackle has freeze-dried strawberries, strawberry-flavored Poprocks, and basil garnish with a dark chocolate shell.

Even with all the hype, the writer's strike and potential actors' strike are looming over the four-day event.

Some studios such as DC and Marvel have announced they are scaling back their appearances.

Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer says there will be a Hollywood presence but not may be at the level as in years past.

“It isn't as if that somebody pulled out of the show or anything like that. They probably just weren't ever scheduled,” said Glanzer. “It is an unenviable task to put together the programming grid for Comic-Con because it really is like a Rubik’s cube. It's something that is ever-changing. And even when we publish the list, that's subject to change, too. And it may have absolutely nothing to do with what's going on in Hollywood,” said Glanzer.

He says despite the strike 135,00 people are expected to attend the convention.

Glanzer says tickets are sold out eight months in advance, long before the lineup is announced.

“It's going to be a great show. And we're working hard to make sure that 2023 is a great show, again,” said Glanzer.

If Comic-Con is as big as it has been in previous years, the San Diego Tourism Authority says Comic-Con has a $160 million economic impact and generates three million dollars in sales and hotel tax revenue.

