Port Commission considers prohibiting pedicabs along Embarcadero

Ordinance would prohibit pedicabs, electric bikes, motorized scooters from Embarcadero and Seaport Village sidewalks.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — If you walk around the Downtown San Diego Embarcadero, you might see pedicabs, motorized scooters, and electric bikes on sidewalks and piers - That could soon change.

The Port Commission could prohibit them from driving on sidewalks along the Embarcadero and Seaport Village.

"During the weekend, it's busy. During the week, you see just a couple of bikes," Aziz said.

Aziz has driven a pedicab for a few years and says it's how he supports his family.

"We're not doing it for fun. We want to work. I have family, four kids," he said.

Meanwhile, the Port Commission is considering no longer allowing pedicabs, hoverboards, or electric bikes and scooters on the sidewalks. It would mirror similar policies that San Diego already has in place.

"Either people might not know how to ride the device, or if they do know how to ride it such as a pedicab, they play loud noise," said San Diego Working Waterfront President Sharon Cloward.

San Diego Working Waterfront, which represents businesses along the bay.

"We need to make sure when people come to San Diego, and we have the jewel out here, we need to make sure that they feel safe," she said.

Pedestrian safety is the driving factor for the ordinance.

"All of these motorized vehicles have been putting people at risk and scaring them off. They worried about themselves, children, grandma, their dogs," said Janet Rogers, the co-chair of Safe Walkways.

While drivers like Aziz say operating along the Embarcadero and Seaport Village is needed to help tourists and locals get around.

"Many kids in this area can't walk, or adults also need the bike. I think it's a necessary thing," he said.

If the ordinance passes, motorized devices could still drive on public streets. The Port Commission could vote at its meeting Tuesday.