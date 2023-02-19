San Dieagans hosts event to support street vendor who was harassed in viral TikTok

Video posted to TikTok showed several women, who have yet to be identified officially, harassing a street hot dog vendor over the price of his food.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — The community of San Diego rallied behind street vendors who gathered at an organized event in the College Area after a viral video circulated on the internet showing women harassing a street vendor at San Diego State University.

Video posted to TikTok showed several women, who have yet to be identified officially, harassing a street hot dog vendor over the price of his food.

Andres Arguelles, the hot dog vendor slinging food to hungry partygoers late at night at San Diego State University, reportedly sells his hot dogs for $7. The hot dogs are decked in grilled onions, peppers, condiments, and even bacon.

The three women grabbed at his hot dog stand and touched food on his grill while hurling insults at the vendor.

Community members and supporters gathered along El Cajon Boulevard around 3 p.m. Sunday, holding signs demanding street vendors' support.

Foos Gone Wild, a popular Instagram page that shares viral content, memes, and other content, shared a flyer to their more than 2.1 million followers, calling for the community to attend a "vendor buyout."

The community showed up by the thousands.

"All the friends made this for me, and I'm super happy with this," Andres Arguelles said. Arguelles is the vendor victimized by the four women.

The event was partly organized by Alex Enamorado, who self-dubbed himself a Street Vendor Activist in his free time.

"...Definitely a team effort to show that those four girls do not represent San Diego. Even though I'm from LA, I have always had mad love for San Diego, and this is a message we wanted to send out," Enamorado said.

They hoped to spread awareness about the mistreatment experienced by food vendors.

California Ames, who also organized the event, said the street vendors are in the community, and there is no sense why the community shouldn't respect the street vendors.

"...The village came out," Paul Zepeda, another organizer, exclaimed.

"One thing about Mexicans is we will support one another when it comes down to it, and wouldn't be surprised if this went on throughout the night," Adrian Bravo told CBS 8.

The event lasted until the food ran out.