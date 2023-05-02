Community leaders gather in Kearny Mesa to raise money for victims of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings

The San Diego United Lions Club gathered for the Lunar New Year Charity Gala at Jasmine's Seafood Restaurant Sunday from 6-8p.m.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego United Lions Club gathered for the Sunday Lunar New Year Charity Gala at Jasmine's Seafood Restaurant.

CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen emceed the event.

The event's purpose was to celebrate the Lunar New Year and raise money for victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon bay shootings, where numerous Asian Americans were killed.

Congressman Scott Peters, Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilmember Kent Lee and Councilmember Joe Lacava, and other city officials were in attendance.

Families enjoyed a performance by the Lucky Lions and a Chinese fashion show. 10-year-old Eva Mather and Gloriana Valerio sang on stage.

There was also an exceptional musical performance from Barry Allen Cohen, singer in the band "Big Daddy Orchestra."

Many attendees donated money and participated in a raffle. All donations support the victims' families.