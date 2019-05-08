Del Mar’s North Bluff Preserve could be getting a makeover. Community leaders are proposing to open up the 17-acre site to the public for the first time. The site is located at the corner of Camino del Mar and Via de la Valle – across the street from a Brigantine Restaurant location.

If approved, the plan would create over a mile of bluff-top walking trails, hotel rooms, a public garden, a beach-access stairway, dog beach and restrooms.

The location is not far from where last week’s fatal Leucadia bluff collapse happened. The developers say when it comes to their plan – especially given Friday’s tragedy – safety is there top priority. Their plan also includes a permanent sand-replenishment fund to protect against bluff erosion.

The project has long been a topic of discussion in Del Mar. Initially, developers wanted to create a larger scale development with hundreds of hotel rooms and villas. But, after community complaints they've gone back to the drawing board and are now proposing one-story villas and hotel rooms along with one-and-a-quarter miles of public walking trails, a stairway down to the beach, a public garden, as well as brand new public restrooms.

In order to do that though, they need voters to approve changing the area from a residential zone to a commercial-use property. That measure will be on the ballot for Del Mar residents in March of 2020.

Former Padres star Trevor Hoffman who is a Del Mar resident says he's behind this new, scaled down plan 100%.

The property is currently not accessible to the public. Developers will file their new plan with the city Monday.